Eudora School District cancels Friday classes

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Eudora School District announced Thursday it is canceling school for Friday, Jan. 14.

In a letter to families, Eudora Schools Superintendent Stu Moeckel cited an increase in COVID-19 cases among students and staff, along with the challenges of finding substitute teachers, as the reason for canceling.

“Our current reality is that we simply do not have enough substitutes to appropriately maintain operations,” Moeckel wrote in the letter.

Moeckel also wrote that by extending the weekend, the district can hopefully “reset” to staffing levels that can sustain classroom coverage.

“Please afford us grace as we work to problem-solve this challenge and know that student safety and student learning are at the forefront of our decision-making in these instances,” Moeckel wrote. “We implore you to help over the long weekend by exercising best mitigation practices. Together we will overcome this.”

Thursday evening activities remain as scheduled. Friday there will be no school nor practices and activities.