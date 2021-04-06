Watch
Extra COVID-19 vaccines available in Platte County

Posted at 2:15 PM, Apr 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-06 15:15:51-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Platte County Health Department said Tuesday it has extra vaccine doses available.

In a tweet Tuesday, the health department said they have extra vaccines available, but that any extra doses would be first come, first serve.

The health department is located at 1201 East St., Parkville, Missouri.

It wasn't clear how long the extra doses would be available.

