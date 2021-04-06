Extra COVID-19 vaccines available in Platte County

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Platte County Health Department said Tuesday it has extra vaccine doses available.

In a tweet Tuesday, the health department said they have extra vaccines available, but that any extra doses would be first come, first serve.

We will have extra vaccine available today starting at 2:00pm. Please arrive no earlier than 2pm due to limited parking. This is a 1st come 1st serve basis. pic.twitter.com/H0Xrlnxqnv — Platte County Health Department (@plattehealth) April 6, 2021

The health department is located at 1201 East St., Parkville, Missouri.

It wasn't clear how long the extra doses would be available.

