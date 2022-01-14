Fairway adds city mask mandate beginning Tuesday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Fairway, Kansas, will implement a citywide mask mandate starting next week.
The mandate will run from Jan. 18 to Feb. 18.
Fairway city council members voted to approve the mandate 6-1 in a virtual meeting Thursday.
Other Kansas cities have already brought back mask mandates.
—
We want to hear from you on what resources Kansas City families might benefit from to help us all through the pandemic. If you have five minutes, feel free to fill out this survey to help guide our coverage: KSHB COVID Survey.