Watch
NewsCoronavirus

Actions

Fairway adds city mask mandate beginning Tuesday

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright Adobe
<a href="">Adobe</a>
Studies Find Areas With Mask Mandates Have Lower COVID-19 Hospitalization Rates
Posted at 9:24 AM, Jan 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-14 10:24:40-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Fairway, Kansas, will implement a citywide mask mandate starting next week.

The mandate will run from Jan. 18 to Feb. 18.

Fairway city council members voted to approve the mandate 6-1 in a virtual meeting Thursday.

Other Kansas cities have already brought back mask mandates.


We want to hear from you on what resources Kansas City families might benefit from to help us all through the pandemic. If you have five minutes, feel free to fill out this survey to help guide our coverage: KSHB COVID Survey.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Local Weather Streaming 24/7