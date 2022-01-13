Prairie Village City Council approves mask mandate during special meeting Wednesday night

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Prairie Village City Council unanimously approved a mask mandate at a special meeting Wednesday night.
The vote was 12-0.
Masks must be worn in all city retail spaces, including bars and restaurants.
The mandate goes into effect immediately and runs into Feb. 16.
It was the second city in Johnson County to approve a mask mandate on Wednesday. Mission also approved a mask mandate Wednesday night.
