Mission implements indoor mask mandate in public places

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Mission City Council voted Wednesday evening to implement an indoor mask mandate beginning Jan. 18 that runs through Feb. 23.

In a 7-0 vote, council members voted to require masks in any indoor public space.

The mandate also applies to people receiving services from the health care sector, including hospitals, pharmacy medical clinics, dental offices, among others.

Exemptions include people younger than five and people with a medical condition, mental health condition or disability that prevents them from wearing a mask, among others.

Those who don't comply could be subject to a fine up to $25.

Council members cited a surge of COVID-19 cases in the county and the city as the reason for implementing the mandate.