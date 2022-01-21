Federal medical team heading to St. Louis to assist hospitals amid COVID-19 surge

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A federal medical team is heading to St. Louis, Missouri, to assists hospitals that are struggling due to a surge of COVID-19 cases attributed to the omicron variant.

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson made the announcement on Friday.

The team will consists of 40 U.S. military personnel and includes doctors and nurses.

“We’re pleased that in response to the State of Missouri’s request through the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), the U.S. Navy will be deploying a 40-person team of military medical personnel,” Parson said in a news release Friday. “This team will help support our dedicated local medical professionals who work hard each day to care for Missourians. The best way Missourians can help aid our hospitals and health care workers is by considering vaccination to protect themselves and their families.”

Officials from the Missouri State Management Agency (SEMA) coordinated with FEMA to deploy the team from the U.S. Navy.

The move came after St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force requested the assistance.

The federal team is expected to arrive at BJC Christian Hospital next week.