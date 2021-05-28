Fireworks retailer warns of shortage ahead of summer holidays

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — Donna Nuccio continues to place orders with wholesalers to put fireworks on the shelves of her retail store, Pyro City, in Lone Jack, Missouri.

However, she said the wholesalers can only fill about a third of her requests.

“It has kind of put a crunch on our warehouse because our warehouse doesn’t have as much merchandise to give to us,” Nuccio said.

Much like lumber and furniture are experiencing shortages, fireworks is now in the same boat.

According to Nuccio, several factors have caused the shortage.

First, manufacturing plants overseas had to shut down temporarily during the COVID-19 pandemic.

She also pointed to the fact that in 2020, her store was busier than normal as people used fireworks to celebrate engagements, Chiefs games and holidays like Easter and Thanksgiving which aren’t normally associated with fireworks.

Finally, many traditional Independence Day fireworks displays like KC Riverfest were cancelled in 2020, so families created their own backyard shows, meaning there were hardly any fireworks left on the shelf on July 5, 2020.

“The [shelves] were totally empty,” she said while showing 41 Action News a picture.

So Nuccio advises people to buy fireworks early this year, don’t wait until July 3. When you do buy fireworks, expect to pay a little more than years past. Nuccio said shipping costs increased, which forced her to raise prices for customers.

Jordan Gramlich, a sales associate at Pyro City, said fireworks can be stored for months.

He suggested keeping them in a dry part of a garage, being mindful to keep them away from electrical wires, flames or anything that could spark.