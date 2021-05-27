First Lady Jill Biden tours on-campus vaccination clinic at Metropolitan Community College

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The First Lady of the United States was in Kansas City, Missouri, on Thursday.

Dr. Jill Biden toured the first on-campus vaccination clinic at Metropolitan Community College (MCC).

Her visit lasted about 30 minutes as she toured the clinic, visited with students getting the vaccine and gave short remarks about the importance of getting the COVID-19 vaccine.

"I want to thank each and every one of the people who came here today to get vaccinated for doing their part and to protect themselves and the people they love like their grandmas, their grandpas and their neighbors," Biden said. "One mom was in there who brought her daughter and I love that you know, we're taking care of one another."

MCC is offering incentives to students who get vaccinated. Students who choose to do so will receive a voucher for one free class, up to three credit hours at MCC.

"I think it's so creative that MCC is offering a free class to those who get vaccinated so that's why all those students are in line and they're helping Kansas City become safer and smarter," Biden said.

The partnership between Federal Retail Pharmacy partners and community colleges is a nationwide effort under the Biden Administration to get students and staff vaccinated.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, less than 8% of people ages 18 to 24 have received their first dose.

Biden said during her remarks that people who have not been vaccinated, "now is the time to do so."

"Think about it today, I mean just shaking hands with someone, we haven't had that connection in so long and just catching up with friends face to face and just smiling at people and it's because the people like everyone here today as you saw, everyone's getting vaccinated," Biden said.