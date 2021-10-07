Fourth round of MO VIP winners announced

The fourth round of MO VIP winners was announced Wednesday — 180 Missourians' pockets just got a little bit heavier.

One of the scholarship winners was 13-year-old Kate Kazmaier from Liberty, according to a Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services news release.

Kazmaier said she wanted to get the vaccine "because it keeps me safe and others safe, and it will hopefully help all of this go away," according to the release.

In total, 637,485 entries were received before the fourth round drawing.

DHSS said that 65% of eligible Missourians have started the process of getting the COVID-19 vaccine.

Missourians were eligible to enter the incentive program if they had received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. 900 people total will win prizes.

The fifth and final drawing for the MO VIP program is happening Friday.

The list of winners so far has been posted on the MO VIP website.