Free COVID-19 home tests remain available for Kansas residents

Ted S. Warren/AP
FILE - A home COVID-19 test kit is held, Feb. 3, 2022, in Seattle. Medicare says that millions of enrollees will finally have access to free over-the-counter COVID-19 tests at drug stores. Monday's announcement comes amid worries that the latest coronavirus variant __ BA.2 __ will spark another rise in U.S. cases. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)
Posted at 10:40 AM, Nov 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-11 11:40:10-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE), in partnership with The Rockefeller Foundation’s public charity, RF Catalytic Capital, and Project Access to Covid Tests (Project ACT), continues to offer free at-home COVID-19 tests to households across Kansas.

All Kansas residents can now visit here and enter their zip code to place an order for five at-home COVID-19 test kits. This opportunity is currently limited to one order per household.

Kansans who need more information about ordering may call 866-534-3463 (866-KDHEINF).

If you need additional testing, visit here to find a free testing site in your community.


