Funeral arrangements made for Overland Park Police officer Freddie Castro, who died of COVID-19

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Funeral arrangements have been set for fallen Overland Park Police Department officer Freddie Castro.

Castro, 23, died on Tuesday after a lengthy battle with COVID-19. He tested positive for the virus back in July.

He is remembered as a kind soul who was extremely passionate about being a police officer. Castro had been with the department since he was 19, and became an sworn officer at 21.

The officer was on a ventilator for 35 days before passing away.

A funeral will be held for Castro on Wednesday, Sept. 8 at 1:30 p.m. at St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Parish located at West 143rd Street and Nall Avenue in Leawood.

After the funeral, a motorcade will escort Officer Castro's casket to its final resting place at Johnson County Funeral Chapel and Memorial Gardens located at West 112th Street and Metcalf Avenue in Overland Park.

He will be laid to rest in the same area as fallen Overland Park officer Mike Mosher.

The exact route to the cemetery has not been set at this time.