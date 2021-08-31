Overland Park police officer, 23, dies after battle with COVID-19

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An Overland Park police officer who was battling COVID-19 has died , the department announced on Tuesday.

Freddie Castro, 23, first tested positive for the virus in July. He was later hospitalized and his condition began to worsen before he ended up in an intensive care unit.

Overland Park Police Department Chief Frank Donchez released a statement following Castro's death.

"It is with a heavy heart that I share that Overland Park Police Officer Freddie Castro passed away a short time ago," Donchez said in a Facebook post. "Freddie was young, enthusiastic and so proud to be a police officer. He left a lasting impact on our department and we will miss him. Please keep Freddie's family and friends and his OPPD family in your thoughts and prayers."

Castro joined the department when he was 19 and served as motorist assist officer. Two years later, he became a police officer.

—