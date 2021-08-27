Overland Park police officer, 23, fighting for life against COVID-19

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 23-year-old Overland Park police officer is in a local intensive care unit battling for his life against COVID-19.

According to a Facebook post by the Overland Park Fraternal Order of Police, Lodge 21, Freddie Castro tested positive for the virus in mid July.

The post indicated Castro was eventually hospitalized, but his condition deteriorated, eventually leading him to the ICU, where he has reportedly suffered multiple heart attacks and strokes.

The lodge said that he can now only survive with a ventilator and that his organs are failing.

Castro first joined the police department as a motorist assist officer when he was 19 years old. He eventually became a police officer when he turned 21.

His fellow officers are hoping to raise money to help his family pay for his medical treatment.

More information is available on the lodge’s website .

