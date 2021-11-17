Watch
Gardner Edgerton School Board votes to make masks optional for students 9-12

Rae Daniel
Gardner Edgerton
Posted at 8:48 PM, Nov 16, 2021
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Gardner Edgerton School Board voted unanimously Monday night to begin optional masking on Nov. 18 for students in grades 9 through 12.

The board also voted to allow optional masking after the Thanksgiving break for students in grades 7 and 8.

Quarantines and isolation must remain below 4% of a school building's enrollment for the optional masking to continue.

A Johnson County, Kansas, public health order requires masks in school buildings with students up to and including sixth grade.

