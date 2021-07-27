Watch
Gardner Edgerton School District makes masks optional

Nick Starling/KSHB
The Gardner Edgerton School District 231 Board of Education meets on Monday, July 26, 2021, to determine its masking policy for the upcoming school year.
Posted at 7:49 PM, Jul 26, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-26 20:49:38-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Gardner Edgerton School District 231 will not require students to wear masks. Face coverings will, however, remain optional.

The Board of Education voted, 3-4, Monday night to against requiring masks for students in kindergarten through sixth grade.

The current policy allows masks to be optional for everyone.

However, one parent who addressed the board said she wanted a mask mandate for all students.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

