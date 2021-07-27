Gardner Edgerton School District makes masks optional

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Gardner Edgerton School District 231 will not require students to wear masks. Face coverings will, however, remain optional.

The Board of Education voted, 3-4, Monday night to against requiring masks for students in kindergarten through sixth grade.

The current policy allows masks to be optional for everyone.

However, one parent who addressed the board said she wanted a mask mandate for all students.

This mom of four kids told the board she wants a mask mandate for all students heading into this school year. @KSHB41 pic.twitter.com/z1wu46Nvse — Nick Starling (@NickStarlingTV) July 27, 2021

