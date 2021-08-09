Gardner Edgerton School District to require masks for students K-6

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — USD 231, the Gardner Edgerton School District, updated its COVID-19 mitigation policy as of Aug. 6.

According to the district, masking is highly recommended for those at a high school campus. Masks are required while traveling in district vehicles, as required by a Federal Order.

MORE COVERAGE: Check our database to see what other school districts are requiring for students

Some middle school students will have to wear masks.

"Per the County mandate, masks are required for students in 5th and 6th grade, students that ride the bus, students that are attending after-school activities, and students that have classes that are mixed with other grade levels," district guidance reads.

Those intermediate students will also arrive via separate entrances for each grade level.

All elementary students, staff and guests will be required to wear masks.

For more information on the district's mitigation policy beyond masking, visit the district website.