Garth Brooks concert-goers asked to wear masks indoors at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs are asking fans attending Saturday’s Garth Brooks concert to wear masks inside enclosed spaces.

The concert, set for Saturday, Aug. 7 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, is among one of the last concerts Brooks plans to perform before taking a break to assess the COVID-19 situation.

For Saturday’s concert, fans will be asked to wear masks (unless actively eating or drinking) if they are in the following areas:



Community America Club Level;

Ford Founder’s Club;

Foolish Lounge;

Broadcast Lounge;

Signature Suite Lounge;

Locker Room Club;

Chiefs pro shop.

The team plans to provide masks to concert-goers who did not bring their own. Wednesday's announcement only applies to the Brooks concert.

