Garth Brooks concert-goers asked to wear masks indoors at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium

Brent N. Clarke/Brent N. Clarke/Invision/AP
Honoree Garth Brooks performs on stage during the 2020 Gershwin Prize Honoree's Tribute Concert at the DAR Constitution Hall on Wednesday, March 4, 2020, in Washington.
Posted at 12:12 PM, Aug 04, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-04 13:28:33-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs are asking fans attending Saturday’s Garth Brooks concert to wear masks inside enclosed spaces.

The concert, set for Saturday, Aug. 7 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, is among one of the last concerts Brooks plans to perform before taking a break to assess the COVID-19 situation.

For Saturday’s concert, fans will be asked to wear masks (unless actively eating or drinking) if they are in the following areas:

  • Community America Club Level;
  • Ford Founder’s Club;
  • Foolish Lounge;
  • Broadcast Lounge;
  • Signature Suite Lounge;
  • Locker Room Club;
  • Chiefs pro shop.

The team plans to provide masks to concert-goers who did not bring their own. Wednesday's announcement only applies to the Brooks concert.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

