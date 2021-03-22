Gov. Parson: More than 8,000 Missourians vaccinated at KC events

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — More than 8,000 Kansas Citians received a single-dose COVID-19 vaccine over the weekend.

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson announced Monday that 7,250 people were inoculated with the Johnson & Johnson vaccine at Arrowhead Stadium, while 890 were vaccinated at a Morning Star Baptist Church event.

“We far exceeded expectations, and the success of last weekend's events show just how much we can accomplish when we work together to find solutions that better serve the people of Missouri,” Parson said in a news release.

State and local health department officials anticipated vaccinating 6,000 residents, according to Parson.