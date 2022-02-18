Grandview School District makes masks optional

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Grandview School District has made masks optional following the Kansas City, Missouri, City Council decision to not renew their mask mandate for schools.

It is unclear if the masking policy change will go into effect immediately.

"We're also seeing the lowest case rates we have seen since last summer in July," Superintendent Dr. Kenny Rodrequez said in a video to parents. "We are now going to be moving toward a recommend, not require, in terms of masking."

Rodrequez said that though masks won't be required, they will still be recommended.

"This is the first time in two years almost, basically since the beginning of the pandemic that we have not had a requirement in terms of masks," he said in the video. "Therefore, we will still be recommending it."

He also said that masks could be required again if the situation changes, as it has before over the course of the pandemic.