Grandview to host COVID-19 mass vaccination event Saturday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The city of Grandview will conduct a drive-through COVID-19 vaccination clinic Saturday at Grandview High School.
At least 2,200 doses will be administered at the event, which runs from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., according to the city.
All Missourians who are 16 years old or older become eligible for vaccination on Friday and would qualify to participate in the event.
Those interested in attending must register through the Missouri COVID-19 vaccine navigator to receive a patient ID, according to a news release, or they can call the city at 816-316-4800.