Grandview to host COVID-19 mass vaccination event Saturday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The city of Grandview will conduct a drive-through COVID-19 vaccination clinic Saturday at Grandview High School.

At least 2,200 doses will be administered at the event, which runs from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., according to the city.

All Missourians who are 16 years old or older become eligible for vaccination on Friday and would qualify to participate in the event.