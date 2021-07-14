Watch
Greene County health leaders request funding for COVID-19 alternative care site

Andre Penner/AP
FILE - In this June 9, 2020, file photo COVID-19 patients lie on beds in a field hospital built inside a gym in Santo Andre, on the outskirts of Sao Paulo, Brazil. A new snapshot of the frantic global response to the coronavirus pandemic shows some of the world's largest government donors of humanitarian assistance are buckling under the strain and overall aid commitments have dropped by a third from the same period last year. (AP Photo/Andre Penner, File)
Posted at 4:24 PM, Jul 14, 2021
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — With more than 200 COVID-19 patients currently being treated in Greene County hospitals, health officials have requested funding for an alternative-care site to treat COVID-19 patients.

The Springfield-Greene County Health Department and Springfield-Greene County Office of Emergency Management submitted the request to the state Department of Health and Senior Services and state Emergency Management Agency, according to a news release.

More than 100 of the county’s COVID-19 patients are in critical care, while 61 are on ventilators, the release stated.

If approved, the funds would cover staffing for transitional care, as well as:

  • Staffing for additional beds specifically for COVID-19 patients at county hospitals;
  • Increase capacity for antibody treatment; and
  • Provide “shelter” for those experiencing homelessness who test positive for the virus, among other COVID-19 related issues.

Health officials have yet to decide on a location for the site.

CoxHealth, Mercy Hospital Springfield and Jordan Valley Community Health Center all signed on to the request, as Greene County averages nearly 200 COVID-19 cases per day.

