Greene County health leaders request funding for COVID-19 alternative care site

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — With more than 200 COVID-19 patients currently being treated in Greene County hospitals, health officials have requested funding for an alternative-care site to treat COVID-19 patients.

The Springfield-Greene County Health Department and Springfield-Greene County Office of Emergency Management submitted the request to the state Department of Health and Senior Services and state Emergency Management Agency, according to a news release.

More than 100 of the county’s COVID-19 patients are in critical care, while 61 are on ventilators, the release stated.

If approved, the funds would cover staffing for transitional care, as well as:

Staffing for additional beds specifically for COVID-19 patients at county hospitals;

Increase capacity for antibody treatment; and

Provide “shelter” for those experiencing homelessness who test positive for the virus, among other COVID-19 related issues.

Health officials have yet to decide on a location for the site.

CoxHealth, Mercy Hospital Springfield and Jordan Valley Community Health Center all signed on to the request, as Greene County averages nearly 200 COVID-19 cases per day.