Hotline for free COVID-19 tests coming Friday from White House, report says

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Biden administration launched a COVID-19 hotline Friday in order to help more people access free tests, NBC reports.

The hotline, at number 800-232-0233, went live at 7 a.m. CT.

It will complement the already working online ordering website , by expanding access to those who don't have internet access, NBC reported.

The number should be working from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. seven days a week and have options in 150 different languages.

NBC also found that the White House will prioritize ZIP codes with the most COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths.

The website and the hotline were created to dole out the one billion tests the White House has purchased for the country, as demand for tests has risen significantly with the emergence of the omicron variant.