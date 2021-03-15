How KCPS is mitigating the spread of COVID-19 as students return to classrooms

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Students at Kansas City, Missouri, Public Schools will return to in-person learning Monday for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic forced leaders to close schools almost exactly one year ago.

Monday, students in pre-kindergarten through third grade and a select number of older special education and English language learner students will attend school in a classroom under the district’s hybrid reopening model approved last month.

The district began preparing for this day last summer. Director of Custodial Services Lazell Ofield said his team deep cleaned all 38 buildings during the summer.

So far this school year, the district has implemented several procedures to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 when students return.

“I am extremely confident we have all the mitigation in place so that we can receive our students in person and provide a safe learning environment for them,” Ofield said. “I am excited to see them on March 15 and we’re ready.”

Here are some of the measures the district has taken:

