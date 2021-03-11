Hy-Vee, Negro Leagues Baseball Museum partner to vaccinate 18th and Vine community

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Hy-Vee announced Thursday it is partnering with the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum to host a weekly COVID-19 vaccine clinic.

The goal is to provide vaccinations to the community around the 18th & Vine Jazz District. Residents will be able to receive the two-dose Pfizer vaccine.

Clinics begin Monday, March 15, at the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum and will be held each Monday.

The clinic is appointment only and for those who qualify under Missouri's current vaccination phase.

That includes teachers and school staff, child care workers, individuals over age 65, adults with chronic conditions that make them vulnerable to severe complications and "critical infrastructure workers" who are becoming eligible March 15 as Missouri moves into Phase 1B, Tier 3 .

Eligible residents can sign up for an appointment between 9 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. or sign up for an appointment from 12:30 to 4 p.m.

Community groups will work to get information to area residents.

Hy-Vee expects to vaccinate around 650 people are the first clinic, but weekly availability will differ depending on supply in subsequent weeks.