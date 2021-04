KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Anyone who wants a COVID-19 vaccine is welcome to find it at a Hy-Vee pharmacy, the grocery chain announced Wednesday.

Hy-Vee said all pharmacy locations now offer COVID-19 vaccines on a walk-in basis, free of charge.

The grocer said people can still make appointments, but they are no longer necessary.

The vaccine is free for everyone, Hy-Vee said, regardless of their medical insurance status.

