Hy-Vee removes mask requirement in stores

Nati Harnik/AP
Posted at 10:34 AM, May 18, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-18 11:34:53-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Hy-Vee will no longer require vaccinated customers and employees to wear masks in stores except where required by local ordinance.

The grocery store chain made the announcement Tuesday, and the change goes into effect immediately.

Face coverings are still highly recommended for those who are not fully vaccinated.

The chain said it will continue enhanced sanitization procedures and maintain barriers between customers and employees in checkout lines and at other counters.

Hy-Vee is also offering walk-in COVID-19 vaccines at their pharmacy locations.

