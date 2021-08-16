Independence City Council to discuss mask mandates

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Independence City Council will consider on Monday a resolution allowing the mayor and health director to issue a health order that would make masks mandatory indoors and outdoors at “large community events.”

If approved, masks would be required “in all indoor spaces” when people from separate households are in the same room. Outdoor events with more than 100 people in attendance also will require mask usage.

Businesses would be responsible for monitoring patrons and ensuring compliance, according to the health order. Those who violate the order could face suspension or revocation of their business licenses, face charges or have utilities disconnected.

The order would go into effect at 12:01 a.m. on Aug. 18 and be amended or repealed following a review every 30 days.

The City Council meeting begins at 6 p.m. and will be livestreamed.