Independence ends city's COVID-19 state of emergency

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Nearly two years after the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, the state of emergency for the city of Independence is being allowed to expire.

The order was issued on Thursday, March 12, 2020.

“In the last two years we have lost more than 300 neighbors, friends, and family members here in Independence. We cannot forget all those that have been directly impacted by this virus and those that continue to battle the long-term impacts both physically and financially," Mayor Eileen Weir said in a statement.

Weir announced the end of the state of emergency Wednesday.