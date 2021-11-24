Watch
NewsCoronavirus

Actions

Independence issues COVID-19 exposure warning for crafts show

items.[0].image.alt
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)
COVID-19
COVID-19
Posted at 2:53 PM, Nov 24, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-24 15:53:19-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The city of Independence Health and Animal Services Department has issued an exposure warning Wednesday for the Best Little Arts and Crafts Show after at least two people who attended the event tested positive for COVID-19.

The crafts show occurred at the Sermon Center on Nov. 19 and 20, and the city said all individuals who went to the event may have been exposed, according to a release.

Individuals who attended the event should be monitoring for symptoms and are strongly encouraged to get a COVID-19 test within the next seven days.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Win a virtual chat with Santa!