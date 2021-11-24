Independence issues COVID-19 exposure warning for crafts show

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The city of Independence Health and Animal Services Department has issued an exposure warning Wednesday for the Best Little Arts and Crafts Show after at least two people who attended the event tested positive for COVID-19.

The crafts show occurred at the Sermon Center on Nov. 19 and 20, and the city said all individuals who went to the event may have been exposed, according to a release.

Individuals who attended the event should be monitoring for symptoms and are strongly encouraged to get a COVID-19 test within the next seven days.