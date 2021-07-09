Independence issues COVID-19 public health advisory

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The City of Independence has issued a public health advisory as COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations increase in the area and across Missouri.

Under the advisory, which takes effect immediately, residents are strongly encouraged to wear a mask when visiting indoor public spaces, regardless of vaccination status.

The advisory also encourages residents to get vaccinated as soon as possible for eligible populations.

Residents are also encouraged to continue many of the basic health best practices discussed during the pandemic.