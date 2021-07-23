Independence long-term care facility reports COVID-19 outbreak

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An Independence long-term care facility is again the site of a COVID-19 outbreak.

Meg Lewis, a spokesperson for the city’s health department, confirmed to KSHB 41 News that the health department currently is investigating virus cases at The Groves, 1515 West White Oak Street.

However, she said via email that it’s unknown at this time how many people have contracted the virus.

There also was an outbreak at the facility last June, in which more than 30 confirmed COVID-19 cases were reported. An asymptomatic staff member is believed to have introduced the virus to the community, a representative with the Groves said at the time.

The facility has roughly 400 staff members and 300 residents.