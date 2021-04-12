Independence loosens capacity, social distancing restrictions for bars, restaurants

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Capacity and social distancing limitations on Independence bars, restaurants and taverns will soon be lifted.

Beginning at midnight on April 23, the establishments will only have to require that patrons remain seated while eating or drinking and that they wear a face covering when not actively eating or drinking.

However, “large-capacity entertainment and recreational venues” must still limit staff and customers in order to maintain at least six feet between parties, according to a news release.

Mayor Eileen Weir said in the release that COVID-19 cases in Independence are moving in the “right” direction, allowing for the loosened guidelines.

“Our efforts to provide vaccinations, testing and contact tracing combined with the incredible cooperation of our community to comply with the public health orders has resulted in lower rates of infection, positive cases, and hospitalizations,” Weir said. “Meeting these goals and sustaining lower numbers over the next two weeks will allow our community to move into the next phase of reopening.”

Jackson County’s two-week average COVID-19 positivity rate is 3.51%, according to the release.

Masks will continue to be required indoors within the city.

Health orders are reviewed every 15 days, the release stated.