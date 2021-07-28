Independence, Missouri, to require masks in city facilities

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Independence, Missouri, will require masks to be worn inside city facilities starting Thursday, following updated mask guidance by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

In addition, the city will continue to encourage residents to wear masks and encourage businesses to set their own mask requirements, according to a release.

“The new CDC recommendations reaffirm the Public Health Advisory the City of Independence issued on July 9,” Mayor Eileen Weir said in the release. “We have seen troubling data for our region… I continue to encourage everyone, regardless of vaccine status, to wear a mask while in indoor spaces.”

The city will also expand the availability of its vaccination clinics.

City facilities include city hall, the police headquarters, Independence Utility Center, Sermon Center, the Truman Memorial Building, Palmer Center, Independence Uptown Market and Cable Dahmer Arena.