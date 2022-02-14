Independence School District drops mask requirement

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Students and staff in the Independence School District will no longer have to wear masks after the district dropped a mask mandate on Friday.

Superintendent Dr. Dale Herl had previously announced the mask mandate on Jan. 14.

At the time, Herl cited an increase in staffing shortages in the district and difficulty in finding substitutes to fill in for those who were calling in sick.

"This discussion isn't about whether masks are effective or not," Herl said at the time. "And it's not a discussion on how severe or contagious the omicron variant is."