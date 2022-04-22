Independence sends COVID-19 exposure warning for council meeting

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The city of Independence issued a COVID-19 exposure warning to those who attended the April 18 city council meeting.

"Today, the City of Independence Health and Animal Services Department was made aware of at least one positive COVID-19 case associated with individuals in attendance during the April 18 City Council Meeting," the city said in a release. "All individuals in attendance at this meeting who were in the Chamber were likely exposed and are encouraged to get tested, especially if showing any symptoms of COVID-19."

They referred those who were possibly exposed to regional testing options .