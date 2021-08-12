INFOGRAPHIC: What do 10,000 COVID-19 deaths in Missouri really look like?

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — According to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, the state hit 10,000 COVID-19-related deaths as of Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021.

That may not seem like a big number — but it is.

So how do you visualize what 10,000 deaths look like?

Populations of cities in the Kansas City area

Several cities around the Kansas City area are comprised of around 10,000 residents. It would be like picturing the entire population of Smithville all gathered together.

Kearney: 10,858 people

Smithville: 10,795 people

Oak Grove: 8,258 people

Parkville: 7,162 people

Richmond: 5,685 people

Odessa: 5,246 people

Platte City: 4,955 people

North Kansas City: 4,571 people

Riverside: 3,505 people

Buckner: 3,022 people

The capacity of Kansas City event venues

Many of the most popular event venues in Kansas City would be easily filled by 10,000 people. It's like sitting in the back row of Starlight Theatre and seeing the rest of the audience.

Starlight Theatre: 8,000 people

Legends Field: 6,537 people

Cable Dahmer Arena: 5,800 people

Nelson-Atkins lawn: 2,000 people

Kauffman Center: 1,800 people

Katelyn Brown/KSHB

Historically deadly events

COVID-19 in the state of Missouri has been more deadly than some of the most infamous events we've learned about in our history books.

Galveston Hurricane: 8,000 deaths

Revolutionary War: 6,800 deaths

9/11 terror attack: 2,977 deaths

Pearl Harbor: 2,390 deaths

Titanic sinking: 2,240 deaths

Pompeii explosion: 2,000 deaths

Other ways to visualize 10,000 people

Did you know that 10,000 is far greater than the number of people who visit Tuvalu each year? If you don't know about the island nation of Tuvalu, you're not alone. It's the least-visited country in the world, according to the World Bank.

Speaking of islands, just 11,000 people live on the island nation of Nauru. Missouri has had almost as many people die as live in one country.

If you've been to New York, you know how popular the Statue of Liberty is. It sees 10,000 visitors each day.

And if you want to compare pandemics, Missouri alone has seen almost as many people die as the world saw die of the swine flu in 2009. A total of 12,469 people died of the H1N1 virus globally.