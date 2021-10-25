Watch
Jackson County could end mask mandate Monday

Bryant Maddrick
Posted at 8:48 AM, Oct 25, 2021
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Jackson County Legislature is set to take up a resolution Monday that would repeal the county’s mask mandate.

If passed, the resolution, introduced by Legislators Dan Tarwater III, Theresa Galvin and Janie Lauer, would end the county’s current mask mandate.

An attached pink sheet for the resolution cites declining COVID-19 case numbers and a positivity rate of 8 percent. The positivity rate is less than the 10 percent threshold for ending the mandate cited by the Jackson County Health Department.

Earlier this month, legislators voted to extend the county’s mask mandate through early November.

Legislators are set to meet at 10 a.m.

