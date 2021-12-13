Watch
NewsCoronavirus

Actions

Jackson County files motion to intervene in ruling about COVID-19 health orders

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Martin Meissner/AP
Pupil Moritz is on his way to the first day at his new school in Gelsenkirchen, Germany, Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020. Students in North Rhine-Westphalia will have to wear face masks at all times due to the coronavirus pandemic as they return to school this Wednesday. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)
Masks
Posted at 5:45 PM, Dec 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-13 18:45:47-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Jackson County has filed a motion to intervene with Cole County Circuit Court's ruling over COVID-19 health orders.

The circuit previously ruled that the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services cannot enforce public health orders or close schools.

In the motion, Jackson County along with St. Louis County argue that as a result of the ruling "chaos now reigns in the State with respect to the administration of public health."

The counties also argue that the ruling has left school boards, local health department and governments confused on what they're legally allowed to do with health orders.

Missouri's attorney general sent a threatening letter to health departments and schools last week telling them they must halt these orders.

Several health departments said they were scrambling to interpret what the letter means for them.

In the motion filed Monday, Jackson and St. Louis counties argue that the circuit court's ruling should be suspended while the state's health department has a chance to appeal.

The counties also said the motion hopes "to preserve and defend the lawfulness of the DHSS regulations at issue by appealing the Judgment and alternatively requesting that this Court reconsider the Judgment."


Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Season of Hope Toy Drive