Jackson County files motion to intervene in ruling about COVID-19 health orders

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Jackson County has filed a motion to intervene with Cole County Circuit Court's ruling over COVID-19 health orders .

The circuit previously ruled that the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services cannot enforce public health orders or close schools.

In the motion, Jackson County along with St. Louis County argue that as a result of the ruling "chaos now reigns in the State with respect to the administration of public health."

The counties also argue that the ruling has left school boards, local health department and governments confused on what they're legally allowed to do with health orders.

Missouri's attorney general sent a threatening letter to health departments and schools last week telling them they must halt these orders.

Several health departments said they were scrambling to interpret what the letter means for them.

In the motion filed Monday, Jackson and St. Louis counties argue that the circuit court's ruling should be suspended while the state's health department has a chance to appeal.

The counties also said the motion hopes "to preserve and defend the lawfulness of the DHSS regulations at issue by appealing the Judgment and alternatively requesting that this Court reconsider the Judgment."



