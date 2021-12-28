Jackson County Health Department closes COVID-19 testing for walk-ins

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Jackson County Health Department is canceling walk-in COVID-19 testing availability for Tuesday and Wednesday.

Testing is in such high demand that the department will have to limit availability to those with scheduled appointments.

Demand for tests has surged as the omicron variant sweeps the U.S. and people have the desire to get tested before or after family holiday gatherings.

The county recommends those needing tests attend the state's free walk-in testing event on Wednesday and Thursday at Heavy Construction Laborers Local #663 that runs from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.