Jackson County hits 1 year anniversary of first COVID-19 vaccine administered

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Jackson County Health Department announced Thursday via social media that they've hit an important pandemic milestone — one year since administering their first COVID-19 vaccine.

"What a year it's been!" the department said in a Facebook post. "Since then, we’ve vaccinated 53,161 people and given out 85,846 vaccines and counting."

The anniversary comes as cases of COVID-19 skyrocket in the state due to the omicron variant, and health officials release increasingly dire warnings about the virus.

"We’re so grateful for our hardworking clinicians, staff, and volunteers who made it all possible and thankful for our local partners who graciously volunteered their spaces," the department said. "To all the Jackson County residents who’ve gotten vaccinated to protect themselves & our community — thank you!"

Health officials continue to encourage residents to get vaccinated and seek out booster shots.