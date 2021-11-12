Jackson County Legislature votes to end mask mandate

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Jackson County Legislature voted Friday to end the mask mandate in a 5-4 vote.

Three Jackson County legislators, Dan Tarwater III, Theresa Cass Galvin and Jeanie Lauer, brought forward a resolution to end the county's mask mandate effective immediately.

The mask mandate, which has been in place since Aug. 9, was set to expire on Nov. 22 after being extended on Nov. 1.

Jackson County Executive Frank White Jr. urged the Legislature to vote to keep the mandate until at least Nov. 22.

White said ending the order effective immediately would create "a lot of confusion and chaos" in school districts who don't have mask guidelines in place.

Second District Legislator Crystal Williams said that she has received calls from constituents who are parents of school-age children begging her to let the mandate stand until the holiday season.

First District Legislator Jalen Anderson agreed with Williams and even called the Kansas City, Missouri, City Council "reckless" for scaling back the city's mask mandate and not informing the county.