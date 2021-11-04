KCMO city council passes modified mask mandate

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, City Council voted 11-2 Thursday to pass a less restrictive mask mandate.

The measure advanced out of committee Wednesday.

It requires masks to be worn by everyone in school buildings or on school buses and public transportation.

In other public settings, however, the mandate will be allowed to expire.

There are also exceptions to the new mask rule.

Those with a medical or mental health condition, or with a disability which prevents them from wearing a face mask are exempt.

People communicating with someone who is deaf or hard of hearing, in which case seeing the mouth is essential, also may remove their mask.

Lastly, people who are alone in a separate room or office do not need to wear a mask.

The city’s existing mandate is set to expire at midnight Thursday.

There was no other measure under review by the council to extend the mandate.

In Jackson County, Missouri, the county legislature voted to extend its mask requirement through Nov. 22 after voting down a measure sponsored by three opposing members that would have ended it early.

Under state law, the new mandate can only last for 30 days, at which point the council would reconsider and either extend, modify or eliminate the requirement.

The council set the new order to expire Dec. 2.

