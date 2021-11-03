KCMO Council committee advances more limited mask mandate

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City, Missouri, City Council committee advanced a measure Wednesday morning that would require those in school settings to wear a mask.

The measure, passed by the council’s Transportation, Infrastructure and Operations Committee, would require masks to be worn by all people at schools and on school buses. The full council is set to vote on the measure Thursday.

The city’s existing mask policy is set to expire on Nov. 6. There is currently no measure under review by the council that would extend that policy past Nov. 4.

Earlier this week , the Jackson County Legislature voted to extend the county’s mask mandate through Nov. 22.

