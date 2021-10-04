Jackson County officials call for mask mandate to be extended until November

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — With an indoor mask mandate currently in place in Jackson County set to expire on Thursday, officials are recommending it be extended until Nov. 7.

Jackson County Executive Frank White Jr. said he consulted with the county's health department director and other officials when coming up with the recommendation.

In order for the mandate to be extended a majority of the Jackson County Legislature will need to support it.

“While the data shows we are slowly making progress to limit spread of the virus, we are not yet out of the woods,” White Jr. said in a press release. “Based on CDC guidance, which we have relied upon throughout the pandemic to implement our response, we must continue wearing masks indoors because they work. We’ve seen, for nearly 60 days, that mask-wearing has been an effective approach in protecting our neighbors from contracting the virus."

According to White Jr., a majority of school districts in the county are on board with extending the mandate.

The legislature will discuss the mandate on Monday at 10 a.m.

If extended, it would apply to anyone older than 5.