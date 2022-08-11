Watch Now
Jackson, Wyandotte counties return to CDC’s ‘high’ COVID level

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
CDC COVID-19 Community Levels Aug. 11 update
Posted at 5:51 PM, Aug 11, 2022
KANSAS CITY, Mo.  — Jackson County, Missouri, and Wyandotte County, Kansas, returned to the high level of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s COVID-19 Community Levels Tracker Thursday.

Both counties improved last week to the medium level after holding steady at the high level the two weeks prior.

As of Aug. 11, Johnson County, Kansas, remains in the low category.

Surrounding Kansas counties, Miami, Franklin and Douglas join Johnson County in the low category, while Leavenworth County joins Wyandotte County in the high level.

In Missouri, Cass, Clay, Platte, Ray, Lafayette and Johnson counties are reported to be in the medium category.

The community levels tracker is based on data of new cases per 100,000 from Aug. 4-10, as well as new hospital admissions and the percentage of COVID patients in inpatient beds from Aug. 3-9.


