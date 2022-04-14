JCDHE: COVID-19 cases on the rise in Johnson County

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — COVID-19 variant BA.2 is in Johnson County, Kansas, and it's having an effect, according to Johnson County Department of Health and Environment epidemiologist Elizabeth Holzschuh.

Holzschuh provided the update Thursday during the weekly Johnson County Board of Commissioners meeting.

She said the county is using the same two metrics it's used for two years.

The latest report on the county's website indicated 64 cases per 100,000, and the 7-day positivity rate was 6.1% as of April 14.

Because of the current increase in at-home tests, there is a dramatic undercounting of cases in the county, she said.

Holzschuh said the health department is seeing clusters of cases at daycare facilities, schools and workplaces.

She also said that people at high risk of contracting COVID-19 or anyone gathering in large venues should wear a mask.

With the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention showing Johnson County at a green or low level on its website , Holzschuh told commissioners that means if someone gets sick, there will be a hospital bed for that person.

JCDHE reports on its website that 85% of persons 18 and older have been partially vaccinated and 68.5% are fully vaccinated.

Just 36% of children ages 5-11 are fully vaccinated, according to information on the county's website.