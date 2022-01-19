JoCo Department of Health and Environment expands COVID-19 testing

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Johnson County Department of Health and Environment announced Wednesday that they are expanding their COVID-19 testing availability by opening two new testing sites and expanding the testing hours of their current testing sites.

One of the new testing sites opened Wednesday at Theatre in the Park, 7710 Renner Road in Shawnee. This site is being managed by the Kansas Department of Health and Environment in coordination with the Johnson County Park and Recreation District.

Individuals can schedule PCR saliva tests appointments online, and appointments are available from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. seven days a week.

The second site will open on Friday at the Roeland Park Community Center, 4850 Rosewood Drive. This site is also being managed by KDHE, and appointments are available Monday-Thursday from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

JCDHE also expanded the hours of their current testing sites at the Church of the Resurrection and Johnson County Community College. Individuals can schedule appointments online for Monday through Saturday from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

JCDHE also announced that Johnson County residents can voluntarily report their at-home COVID-19 test results, both positive and negative, to the department through their website .

“Between the federal government, KDHE and Johnson County, we are pleased that our residents have more convenient tools to help them get tested and report their at-home tests,” JCDHE director Sanmi Areola said. “Remember, the best things you can do to protect yourself and your loved ones are to get vaccinated and boosted, stay home if you were exposed or feel sick, get tested and wear an efficient mask; masks offer protection against all variants.”