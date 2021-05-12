Johnson County could start vaccinating 12 to 15-year-olds as early as tomorrow

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Johnson County, Kansas, health officials say they could have COVID-19 vaccines ready for children ages 12 to 15 years old as early as Thursday, May 13.

On Monday, the FDA gave emergency use authorization for the use of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine in that age range.

According to Johnson County, Kansas, Department of Health and Environment Director Dr. Sanmi Areola, they are currently waiting for the Advisory Council on Immunization Practices to make their recommendations to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. From there, they will wait for approval from the CDC and Kansas Department of Health and Environment before they start administering. They say those approvals could come fairly quickly.

"So, if ACIP is meeting today, the expectation is that they will make a recommendation to CDC for approval. And if those happen today and KDHE approves, we could easily be giving this vaccine tomorrow, on Saturday," Areola said.

They also took a moment to address concerns that the process for creating these vaccines was rushed.

"I just want to reiterate that there was no rushing through the process of the clinical trials. Really, what was done with Operation Warp Speed, was instead of what normally happens, which is our pharmaceutical companies do the clinical trials in consecutive order. They start with Step A and then they go B, C, D when it comes to the clinical trials," KCDHE Epidemiology Director Elizabeth Holzschuh said. "The federal government sort of took out some of those bureaucratic steps and allowed them to sort of overlay."

Health officials say they are looking at alternative ways to get vaccines into the community. They are looking into offering at events going on throughout the county, and encourage businesses to fill out a form on their website if they would like vaccines offered at an event they are hosting.