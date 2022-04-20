Johnson County health director remains optimistic amid increase in COVID-19 cases

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Even with a slight bump in COVID-19 cases, the director of the Johnson County Department of Health and Environment says "things are looking really good."

Dr. Sanmi Areola made the statement Thursday in a video message on the county's website.

Despite the increase in cases, Dr. Areola says the department is not seeing corresponding increases in metrics of hospitalizations.

Dr. Areola said the bump in cases was not unexpected because most of the mitigation measures have been removed and the subvariant of omicron, BA.2, is hitting other parts of the world. Those areas include Asia, Europe, the U.K. and other parts of he county.

For those at increased risk of severe illness, Dr. Areola says the key is staying up-to-date on COVID-19 vaccinations.

"The vaccines are amazing at preventing serious consequences," Areola stated in the video.

The percentage of people age five and older in Johnson County who are at least partially vaccinated is 77.9%, according to the county's website. Just over 68% of people age five and older are fully vaccinated.

COVID-19 vaccinations are available from the health department during walk-in hours only, from 1-6:30 p.m. at the Northeast Office COVID-19 vaccination clinic at 6000 Lamar Ave. in Mission.