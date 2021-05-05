Johnson County: More than 30% of residents fully vaccinated against COVID-19

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — More than 30% of Johnson County residents are fully vaccinated, according to a new COVID-19 vaccine database.

The Johnson County Department of Health and Environment on Wednesday announced that its COVID-19 dashboard now provides vaccination data, including the number of eligible residents to receive a shot, as well as breakdowns by geographic and demographic information.

Nearly 360,000 vaccine doses have been administered within the county, with roughly 201,000 having received at least one dose.

JCDHE Director Dr. Sanmi Areola said in a news release that the department is “excited” to provide residents with additional data.

“The COVID-19 vaccine is safe, effective and convenient,” Areola said. “We continue to encourage all eligible people to get vaccinated. It only takes 20-30 minutes and it could save your life.”

The data also shows that more than 92,000 women in the county have been vaccinated, compared to nearly 63,000 men.

The 80 years old and older age group has the highest percentage of vaccinations at 74.3, while only 20.3% of the 18- to 29-year-old group has been fully vaccinated.